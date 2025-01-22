Left Menu

Celebrating Wisdom: Marathi Literary Meet for Seniors

A Marathi literary meet for senior citizens will take place on February 5 in Latur, Maharashtra. Organized by the Maharashtra State Literary and Cultural Board and the Latur Senior Citizens Association, the event includes discussions and storytelling sessions led by esteemed figures such as Dr. Shripal Sabnis and author Eknath Awad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:07 IST
Celebrating Wisdom: Marathi Literary Meet for Seniors
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to honor the literary contributions of senior citizens, a special Marathi literary meet is scheduled for February 5 in Latur, Maharashtra. This event is a joint effort by the Maharashtra State Literary and Cultural Board and the Latur Senior Citizens Association.

The inauguration of this daylong program will be graced by Dr. Shripal Sabnis, former president of the All India Marathi Sahitya Sammelan. A major highlight of the meet is a panel discussion focusing on the invaluable contributions of seniors towards society's growth.

Additionally, Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author Eknath Awad is set to lead a captivating storytelling session. Organizers emphasize that this meet aims to acknowledge and inspire the enduring literary spirit among senior citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025