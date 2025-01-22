Celebrating Wisdom: Marathi Literary Meet for Seniors

In a bid to honor the literary contributions of senior citizens, a special Marathi literary meet is scheduled for February 5 in Latur, Maharashtra. This event is a joint effort by the Maharashtra State Literary and Cultural Board and the Latur Senior Citizens Association.

The inauguration of this daylong program will be graced by Dr. Shripal Sabnis, former president of the All India Marathi Sahitya Sammelan. A major highlight of the meet is a panel discussion focusing on the invaluable contributions of seniors towards society's growth.

Additionally, Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author Eknath Awad is set to lead a captivating storytelling session. Organizers emphasize that this meet aims to acknowledge and inspire the enduring literary spirit among senior citizens.

