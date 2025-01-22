Bollywood Hero: Saif Ali Khan's Brush with Fate and the Unsung Auto-Rickshaw Saviour

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has conveyed his gratitude to an auto-rickshaw driver, Bhajan Singh Rana, who played a crucial role in Khan's rapid hospital admission following a knife attack at his Mumbai residence last week.

Rana, who hails from Uttarakhand, said Khan expressed his appreciation both verbally and through an undisclosed financial gesture. Speculations suggest the amount could be around Rs 50,000, but Rana, adhering to a promise made to Khan, has chosen to keep the details private.

The unfortunate incident unfolded on January 16 during an attempted robbery at Khan's 12th-floor apartment in Bandra. The actor sustained multiple stab wounds, resulting in two surgeries. The perpetrator, an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant identified as Shareeful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, is currently in police custody while investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)