Lakkundi's Timeless Artistry to Shine at Republic Day Parade

The state of Karnataka is set to showcase 'Lakkundi: The Cradle of Stone Craft' at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26. Confirmed by Hemant Nimbalkar, Commissioner of the Department of Information and Public Relations, the float aims to highlight Karnataka's rich cultural heritage.

The tableau will feature significant replicas, including the statue of Chaturmukha Brahma and the Brahma Jinalaya Temple, heralded as the oldest Jain shrine in Lakkundi, built in the early 11th century. Its pedestal will display murals from both the Brahma Jinalaya and Kashi Vishveshwara temples, showcasing the intricate artistry of the region.

In addition to these, the float will present a model of the open mantapa of the Brahma Jinalaya temple. The Kashi Vishveshwara temple, notable for its dual shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Surya, also features prominently. The float concludes with a depiction of the 11th-century Nanneshwara temple, promising a visual feast for Republic Day attendees.

