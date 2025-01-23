Left Menu

Boman Irani Makes Directorial Debut with 'The Mehta Boys'

Prime Video announced Boman Irani's directorial debut, 'The Mehta Boys', set to premiere on February 7. Co-written with Alexander Dinelaris, the film explores the father-son relationship, receiving critical acclaim at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, winning Best Feature Film.

Updated: 23-01-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 12:24 IST
Prime Video has unveiled the launch of veteran actor Boman Irani's directorial debut, 'The Mehta Boys', which will premiere on its streaming platform on February 7. This film marks a new chapter for Irani, who co-wrote and produced it with Alexander Dinelaris.

The movie delves into the complex dynamics of a father-son relationship, portraying a strained bond forced to undergo a transformative 48-hour journey. It has already captivated audiences at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, earning the title of Best Feature Film.

Irani expressed his passion for storytelling and the intimate portrayal of parent-child relationships, highlighting the film's universal appeal. The movie stars Irani alongside Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup, with production helmed by Irani Movietone LLP and Chalkboard Entertainment LLP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

