Bhitarkanika National Park: A Biodiverse Paradise Reopens for Tourists

Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district has reopened to tourists after a temporary closure for a wildlife census, officials announced. The park had been shut from January 14 to 22 to conduct the annual count of estuarine crocodiles and migratory birds.

Visitors can book their trips online at www.ecotourodisha.com. Lodging is available in forest rest houses at Dangamala, Agaranasi, Habalikothi, Gupti, and Eakakula. To preserve the environment, a strict ban on plastic disposables is in place, and tourists are urged to comply with the park's green protocol.

Famed for its vast mangrove forests and diverse wildlife, Bhitarkanika offers a major attraction with boat journeys along the water bodies. The park is crucial for the conservation of India's estuarine crocodiles and is home to a variety of rare species including more than 166 bird species.

(With inputs from agencies.)