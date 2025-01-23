Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan: The Natakwala Superstar's Journey

National School of Drama (NSD) director Chittaranjan Tripathy praises Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as a true theater artist, labeling him a 'natakwala' first before a star. Tripathy, who reveres Khan's rise from ordinary beginnings to stardom, anticipates his visit to NSD as an honorary guest.

Updated: 23-01-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 14:27 IST
Shah Rukh Khan (Image Source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Shah Rukh Khan has been recognized by National School of Drama (NSD) director Chittaranjan Tripathy as a 'natakwala,' a term denoting his roots in theater before becoming a cinematic superstar.

Tripathy, during an interview, expressed his admiration for Khan's journey from ordinary origins to iconic status, relating to Khan's success through his own theater background.

Tripathy hopes for Khan's visit to NSD, an institution renowned for its notable alumni, as it prepares for the 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav, showcasing diverse global and regional plays.

