Shah Rukh Khan: The Natakwala Superstar's Journey

Shah Rukh Khan has been recognized by National School of Drama (NSD) director Chittaranjan Tripathy as a 'natakwala,' a term denoting his roots in theater before becoming a cinematic superstar.

Tripathy, during an interview, expressed his admiration for Khan's journey from ordinary origins to iconic status, relating to Khan's success through his own theater background.

Tripathy hopes for Khan's visit to NSD, an institution renowned for its notable alumni, as it prepares for the 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav, showcasing diverse global and regional plays.

(With inputs from agencies.)