Left Menu

Honoring a Freedom Legend: Netaji's 128th Birth Anniversary

Left Front leaders, including Biman Bose, paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary in Kolkata. They emphasized Netaji's inclusive efforts in forming the Indian National Army and urged people to uphold his ideals of unity and equality against societal injustice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:22 IST
Honoring a Freedom Legend: Netaji's 128th Birth Anniversary
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Left Front leaders, with chairman Biman Bose at the forefront, gathered to pay floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata. The event marked the 128th birth anniversary of this iconic freedom fighter.

In his address to the assembled crowd, Bose underlined Netaji's unwavering dedication to India's independence movement. He praised Netaji for forming the Indian National Army, which welcomed individuals from various castes, creeds, and religions, showcasing his commitment at great personal risk.

Other political figures, including Naren Chatterjee of the Forward Bloc, CPI(M)'s Rabin Deb, and RSP's Manoj Bhattacharya, also participated in the tribute. They collectively called for following Netaji's principles of unity and standing against injustice and inequality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025