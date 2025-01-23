Honoring a Freedom Legend: Netaji's 128th Birth Anniversary
Left Front leaders, including Biman Bose, paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary in Kolkata. They emphasized Netaji's inclusive efforts in forming the Indian National Army and urged people to uphold his ideals of unity and equality against societal injustice.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Left Front leaders, with chairman Biman Bose at the forefront, gathered to pay floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata. The event marked the 128th birth anniversary of this iconic freedom fighter.
In his address to the assembled crowd, Bose underlined Netaji's unwavering dedication to India's independence movement. He praised Netaji for forming the Indian National Army, which welcomed individuals from various castes, creeds, and religions, showcasing his commitment at great personal risk.
Other political figures, including Naren Chatterjee of the Forward Bloc, CPI(M)'s Rabin Deb, and RSP's Manoj Bhattacharya, also participated in the tribute. They collectively called for following Netaji's principles of unity and standing against injustice and inequality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Preparing for Tomorrow: Digital Transformation’s Impact on Jobs and Inequality
Kolkata Metro Steps Up Anti-Suicide Campaign Amid Rising Concerns
Anju Bobby George Leads Athletes Commission for Gender Equality
Kolkata Derby Moved to Guwahati Amid Security Concerns
Leveling the Charge: GST Equality for Battery Technologies