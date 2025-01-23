Honoring a Freedom Legend: Netaji's 128th Birth Anniversary

On Friday, Left Front leaders, with chairman Biman Bose at the forefront, gathered to pay floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata. The event marked the 128th birth anniversary of this iconic freedom fighter.

In his address to the assembled crowd, Bose underlined Netaji's unwavering dedication to India's independence movement. He praised Netaji for forming the Indian National Army, which welcomed individuals from various castes, creeds, and religions, showcasing his commitment at great personal risk.

Other political figures, including Naren Chatterjee of the Forward Bloc, CPI(M)'s Rabin Deb, and RSP's Manoj Bhattacharya, also participated in the tribute. They collectively called for following Netaji's principles of unity and standing against injustice and inequality.

