Bhaiyyaji Joshi: Embracing Non-Violence Through Necessary Means

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi has stated that, at times, violence is required to safeguard the principle of non-violence, emphasizing a united approach towards peace for India. Speaking at the 'Hindu Spiritual & Service Fair' in Gujarat, Joshi underscored the historical context of such actions to protect 'dharma'.

Referencing the Mahabharat, Joshi remarked that the Pandavas took extreme measures against 'adharma'. This highlights the balance between non-violence and necessary action. He advocated for inclusivity across religions to truly establish peace, positioning India as a unique nation capable of global unity.

Joshi challenged the myth that only Western institutions conduct selfless service, noting Hindu traditions of feeding millions and running educational and medical institutions. Humanity, justice, cooperation, and truth remain central to Hindu spirituality, he asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)