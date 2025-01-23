Left Menu

Democracy Festival in Latur Set to Enlighten Citizens

The 'Democracy Festival' in Latur, Maharashtra, will engage citizens in activities from January 26-30 to highlight democracy's importance. The festival includes film screenings, storytelling, and lectures by respected figures. Schools, colleges, and local organizations contribute, fostering awareness and discussion about democratic ideals.

  • Country:
  • India

As Maharashtra's Latur gears up to host the 'Democracy Festival' from January 26 to 30, organizers are emphasizing the significance of democratic values through diverse events such as film screenings and storytelling sessions.

Spearheaded by the Lokshahi Utsav Samiti, the festival brings together government entities, semi-government organizations, and educational institutions to partake in flag-hoisting, processions, and interactive youth sessions highlighting democracy in daily life and Saintly Thoughts.

The event kicks off on Republic Day, featuring women-led flag ceremonies and a documentary screening on the tribal village Mendha-Lekha. Other activities include the procession of the Constitution and tree-planting drives, aimed at deepening democratic understanding within the community.

