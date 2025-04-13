Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Ignites Fire Safety Awareness with Statewide Campaign

The Uttar Pradesh government will observe Fire Safety Week from April 14-16, emphasizing public awareness and emergency preparedness through rallies, competitions, and statewide mock drills. The initiative follows significant investment in firefighting equipment for 2024-25. In 2024, over 54,000 incidents were managed, saving lives and valuable properties.

Updated: 13-04-2025 17:29 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a three-day Fire Safety Week from April 14-16 to enhance public awareness and emergency preparedness. The event will feature rallies, competitions, lectures, mock drills across the state, and school programs with essay and painting contests.

This initiative follows the state's Rs 184 crore investment in modern firefighting equipment set for fiscal year 2024-25. It aims to bolster the state's response capabilities in both urban and rural settings.

During 2024, the Fire department effectively handled over 54,000 incidents, preserving lives and properties valued at Rs 8,650 crore. The government continues to implement prevention schemes and temporary fire stations to address fire emergencies effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

