Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Progress and Legacy with UP Gaurav Samman

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to confer the UP Gaurav Samman on six distinguished individuals during the state's upcoming foundation day celebrations. These prestigious events will unfold from January 24 to January 26 at Lucknow's Awadh Shilp Gram.

The celebrations, featuring diverse programs including exhibitions and cultural performances, will span across the state's 75 districts. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will honor the occasion in Lucknow.

Emphasizing the theme ''Development and Heritage: Uttar Pradesh on the Path to Progress,'' the activities aim to showcase the state's rich heritage. Honorees will include individuals excelling in various fields such as arts, entrepreneurship, and agriculture, each receiving Rs 11 lakh, a certificate, and a shawl.

