Celebrating Netaji: A Tribute to a National Hero

On Thursday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted the crucial role Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his Azad Hind Fauj played in India's fight for independence from British rule. Speaking at the Parakram Diwas celebrations at Barabati Fort, Majhi noted that historians acknowledge Netaji's impact.

The event, marking Netaji's 128th birth anniversary, was held for the first time in his birthplace, Cuttack, showcasing Odisha's pride in his legacy. Majhi emphasized the need to educate young Indians about Netaji's dedication, including his refusal to join British services in favor of freedom struggle.

Cultural tributes, exhibitions, and workshops formed part of the three-day celebration. Participants, including dignitaries like Deputy CM Pravati Parida and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, attended various events honoring Netaji's contributions and promoting awareness of his historical significance.

