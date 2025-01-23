KCCI Hosts Japanese Delegation to Boost Trade Opportunities

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) recently welcomed a Japanese delegation keen on exploring trade opportunities in Mangaluru. The visit, led by Prof Gopal Mugeraya, focused on fostering strong business relationships and encouraging Japanese investments in the region.

The meeting, held on January 22, featured influential figures such as Komatsu Shinya and Kotaro Kurosaka, who discussed leveraging Mangaluru's strategic connectivity and skilled workforce to attract international enterprises. KCCI President Anand G Pai highlighted the potential of the Mangalore Special Economic Zone Limited to support such initiatives.

Dignitaries present, including MP Brijesh Chowta, assured their commitment to facilitating international collaboration. This includes assistance with land allocation and compliance processes, highlighting Mangaluru's promise as a hub for global business operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)