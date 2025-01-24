Left Menu

Netflix's 'Emilia Perez' Leads with 13 Oscar Nominations

Netflix's musical 'Emilia Perez' tops Oscar nominations, joined by 'The Brutalist' and 'Wicked.' 'Squid Game's second season welcomes the return of its killer doll, Young-hee. Netflix's shares surge with record subscriber growth. Charli XCX dominates BRIT Award nominations with five nods. Brazilians celebrate 'I'm Still Here' Oscar nominations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 10:30 IST
Netflix's 'Emilia Perez' Leads with 13 Oscar Nominations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Netflix's latest musical sensation, 'Emilia Perez,' has garnered significant attention by securing 13 nominations for the upcoming Oscars, vividly leading the pack. The film tells a unique tale of transformation and new beginnings for a Mexican drug lord.

The iconic doll, Young-hee, returns in the second season of the global hit series, 'Squid Game,' once again ready to play lethal games. Despite narrative twists, her presence brings back familiar thrills to the show.

Meanwhile, Netflix's recent foray into sports content has propelled subscriber numbers to record heights, sending shares soaring by 13%. As the company shifts focus, it hopes to build on its revenue successes with strategic price adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025