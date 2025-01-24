Netflix's 'Emilia Perez' Leads with 13 Oscar Nominations
Netflix's latest musical sensation, 'Emilia Perez,' has garnered significant attention by securing 13 nominations for the upcoming Oscars, vividly leading the pack. The film tells a unique tale of transformation and new beginnings for a Mexican drug lord.
The iconic doll, Young-hee, returns in the second season of the global hit series, 'Squid Game,' once again ready to play lethal games. Despite narrative twists, her presence brings back familiar thrills to the show.
Meanwhile, Netflix's recent foray into sports content has propelled subscriber numbers to record heights, sending shares soaring by 13%. As the company shifts focus, it hopes to build on its revenue successes with strategic price adjustments.
