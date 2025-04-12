Eva Mendes Applauds Ryan Gosling's Stunt Oscars Victory
Eva Mendes commends Ryan Gosling for playing a pivotal role in the introduction of a new Oscars category recognizing stunt design. This decision follows years of advocacy, with the first award to be presented at the 100th Academy Awards. Mendes shared her pride in Gosling's efforts in an Instagram post.
Eve Mendes has publicly praised her partner, actor Ryan Gosling, for his instrumental role in having a new Oscars category established for stunt design.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has recognized the call from the film industry to celebrate action sequences, deciding to introduce the award at the 100th Academy Awards in 2027.
Gosling's dedication to this cause was highlighted by Mendes in an Instagram post, where she lauded his use of the film 'The Fall Guy' to champion the cause and acknowledged his significant contribution to this historic decision by the Academy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
