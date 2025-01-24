Left Menu

Mollywood's Gender Battle: A Resignation and Legal Clash

Sandra Thomas accuses director B Unnikrishnan of public insult, sparking legal action and scrutiny of gender issues in Mollywood. Producer Anto Joseph also implicated. Unni Mukundan resigns from AMMA, citing work stress and health concerns, amidst heightened sensitivity following the Justice Hema Committee's findings on industry misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 12:16 IST
B Unnikrishnan, Sandra Thomas, Anto Joseph (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Director B Unnikrishnan faces legal action after producer and actress Sandra Thomas filed a case against him, alleging public humiliation and career sabotage. The director, accused alongside producer Anto Joseph, is under investigation by Kerala Police. This development sheds light on gender issues in the Malayalam film industry.

The controversy emerges after Thomas's testimony to the Hema Committee, which examines women's working conditions in the industry. Her statement allegedly resulted in Unnikrishnan's actions affecting her career. The Hema Committee's report, implicating industry figures in sexual misconduct, continues to prompt discussions on gender equality in Mollywood.

Adding to the industry's turbulence, actor Unni Mukundan announced his resignation as treasurer of AMMA. Mukundan cited excessive work demands, attributed to his film 'Marco', and mental health concerns as primary reasons. His departure aligns with AMMA's internal upheavals following the Hema report, which led to the entire executive committee's resignation.

