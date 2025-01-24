Mollywood's Gender Battle: A Resignation and Legal Clash

Director B Unnikrishnan faces legal action after producer and actress Sandra Thomas filed a case against him, alleging public humiliation and career sabotage. The director, accused alongside producer Anto Joseph, is under investigation by Kerala Police. This development sheds light on gender issues in the Malayalam film industry.

The controversy emerges after Thomas's testimony to the Hema Committee, which examines women's working conditions in the industry. Her statement allegedly resulted in Unnikrishnan's actions affecting her career. The Hema Committee's report, implicating industry figures in sexual misconduct, continues to prompt discussions on gender equality in Mollywood.

Adding to the industry's turbulence, actor Unni Mukundan announced his resignation as treasurer of AMMA. Mukundan cited excessive work demands, attributed to his film 'Marco', and mental health concerns as primary reasons. His departure aligns with AMMA's internal upheavals following the Hema report, which led to the entire executive committee's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)