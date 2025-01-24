Ekta Kumari Makes History for Jammu & Kashmir at Republic Day Parade

Ekta Kumari is set to make history as she leads the National Cadet Corps girls' contingent at the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, a first for someone from Jammu and Kashmir.

The BSc student from Gandhi Nagar government college for women, who hails from Akhnoor, has excelled as a leading cadet of the First Jammu and Kashmir Naval Unit.

Ekta credits her success to the support of her mentors and her passion for the armed forces, which she inherited from her father, a retired JAK Light Infantry soldier.

(With inputs from agencies.)