Vice-President Dhankhar Celebrates Growth and Legacy at Bihar Event

Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar praised the Modi government during a speech in Bihar, highlighting India's unparalleled growth over the past decade. He spoke highly of late socialist leader Karpoori Thakur on his birth anniversary, emphasizing Thakur’s social justice legacy and posthumous Bharat Ratna award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samastipur | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar heaped accolades on the Modi government, describing the nation's last decade of progress as 'unparalleled'. Speaking at Samastipur district, Bihar, he celebrated the legacy of the late socialist leader Karpoori Thakur on his 101st birth anniversary, attended by numerous dignitaries.

Dhankhar asserted India's economic position, expressing confidence that the dream of 'viksit Bharat' would be realized by 2047. Under Modi's policies, the aspirations of citizens have soared, he stated, citing improvements like gas connections, electricity, and sanitation facilities.

He praised Thakur's efforts towards universal education and social justice, attributing his Bharat Ratna award as recognition long overdue. Dhankhar's remarks highlighted the shift towards acknowledging past leaders' contributions, aiming for equality and empowerment of the marginalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

