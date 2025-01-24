Manoj Bajpayee's NSD Rejection: A Blessing in Disguise

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, renowned for his role in the film 'Satya', was repeatedly rejected by the National School of Drama (NSD), yet he emerged triumphant in Bollywood, revealed NSD director Chittaranjan Tripathy. Contrary to assumptions, Tripathy views Bajpayee's rejection as a fortunate turn of events.

Tripathy explained, 'It's not a loss for NSD; rather, it's an opportunity for another deserving candidate. Bajpayee's thriving career, earning crores, demonstrates that formal training isn't always essential for success.' The NSD director likened Bajpayee's relationship with the school to the legendary bond between Eklavya and Dronacharya, emphasizing mutual respect.

Bajpayee, despite his initial disappointment, maintains a positive relationship with NSD, frequently conducting workshops. Tripathy expressed hope that Bajpayee, along with other actors, might return to theatre, seeing it as a service that could reignite interest in the craft.

