Maha Kumbh's Spiritual Dialogues: Sadhuon Ke Mann Ki Baat
At the ongoing Maha Kumbh, 'Sadhuon Ke Mann Ki Baat' will provide a platform for seers to discuss Sanatan Dharma. The event, inspired by Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, will cover topics like cow slaughter and government initiatives. Notable seers from various sects will participate.
In a spiritual convergence at the Maha Kumbh, a special program titled 'Sadhuon Ke Mann Ki Baat' draws inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat, offering seers a stage to voice their thoughts on Sanatan Dharma's core tenets.
The event is set to feature discussions on initiatives by the Yogi Adityanath government for the Maha Kumbh, along with significant topics such as the ban on cow slaughter, according to official sources.
Gathering renowned seers from diverse monastic orders, this unique program aims to facilitate discussions on both spiritual upliftment and contemporary societal challenges faced by saints today.
