Karnataka's New Filming Rules in Forests

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre is cracking down on unauthorized filming in the state's forests by mandating official permissions from appropriate authorities, citing concerns of information leaks and environmental damage.

The directive addresses lapses in the current system, where even local authorities issue filming permits, potentially compromising the sensitivity of forest zones and endangering wildlife and biodiversity.

Recent controversies, including rule violations by the 'Kantara 2' film crew, underscore the urgency to enforce stricter regulations to preserve the state's natural heritage for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)