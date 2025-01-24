Karnataka's New Filming Rules in Forests
Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has mandated official permission for filming in the state's forests to prevent unauthorized access, protect biodiversity, and address issues highlighted in recent media reports about filming violations, particularly during the 'Kantara 2' production.
Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre is cracking down on unauthorized filming in the state's forests by mandating official permissions from appropriate authorities, citing concerns of information leaks and environmental damage.
The directive addresses lapses in the current system, where even local authorities issue filming permits, potentially compromising the sensitivity of forest zones and endangering wildlife and biodiversity.
Recent controversies, including rule violations by the 'Kantara 2' film crew, underscore the urgency to enforce stricter regulations to preserve the state's natural heritage for future generations.
