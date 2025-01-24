India Calls on UK to Address Movie Screening Disruptions
India urges the UK to act against anti-India groups allegedly disrupting screenings of Kangana Ranaut's film, 'Emergency.' The External Affairs Ministry emphasizes the universal application of free speech while expressing concern over incidents in various UK cities.
India has called on the UK to take decisive action against elements allegedly disrupting the screenings of Kangana Ranaut's film, 'Emergency,' in multiple cities across the country.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that freedom of speech and expression should not be selectively applied, urging accountability for those involved in the disruptions.
'Emergency' is a biographical drama detailing events during Indira Gandhi's controversial leadership period, and several reports have highlighted protests and obstructions during its UK screenings.
