India Calls on UK to Address Movie Screening Disruptions

India has called on the UK to take decisive action against elements allegedly disrupting the screenings of Kangana Ranaut's film, 'Emergency,' in multiple cities across the country.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that freedom of speech and expression should not be selectively applied, urging accountability for those involved in the disruptions.

'Emergency' is a biographical drama detailing events during Indira Gandhi's controversial leadership period, and several reports have highlighted protests and obstructions during its UK screenings.

(With inputs from agencies.)