Debate Over Historical Accuracy in Upcoming Film 'Chhaava'

Former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati expressed concerns over the impending release of 'Chhaava', a historical drama based on the Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He insisted that historians review the film for accuracy.

Objections arose regarding a dance sequence featuring actors Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai, respectively. Critics argued that the depiction could undermine historical authenticity, emphasizing the need for respectful portrayal of significant figures.

While the film's trailer included a dance with the 'lezim', an item entrenched in Maharashtra's culture, protesters demanded filmmakers engage historians to validate the film's content. They threatened to block the film's release in Maharashtra if their demands were ignored.

(With inputs from agencies.)