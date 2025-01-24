Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: Bridging Indianness, Spirituality, and Constitutional Values

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal visited Sangam, highlighting Maha Kumbh-2025 as a festival embodying Indian culture and global spirituality. He emphasized the Constitution’s values of equality, freedom, and fraternity at the 'Hamara Samvidhaan Hamara Swabhiman' program, linking it to India's spiritual and cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:05 IST
Maha Kumbh 2025: Bridging Indianness, Spirituality, and Constitutional Values
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday took a holy dip at the Sangam, referring to the Maha Kumbh-2025 as a significant festival showcasing Indianness and humanity.

Meghwal described the Maha Kumbh as a unique spiritual confluence that promotes equality and unity globally. During the 'Hamara Samvidhaan Hamara Swabhiman' program, he highlighted the Indian Constitution's promotion of equality, freedom, and fraternity.

The event commemorated the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution and national flag adoption, featuring the launch of a campaign to increase constitutional awareness. The campaign aims for active citizen participation towards India's development by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025