Maha Kumbh 2025: Bridging Indianness, Spirituality, and Constitutional Values

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday took a holy dip at the Sangam, referring to the Maha Kumbh-2025 as a significant festival showcasing Indianness and humanity.

Meghwal described the Maha Kumbh as a unique spiritual confluence that promotes equality and unity globally. During the 'Hamara Samvidhaan Hamara Swabhiman' program, he highlighted the Indian Constitution's promotion of equality, freedom, and fraternity.

The event commemorated the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution and national flag adoption, featuring the launch of a campaign to increase constitutional awareness. The campaign aims for active citizen participation towards India's development by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)