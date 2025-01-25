Paul Reubens' Secret Revealed: The Untold Story of Pee-wee Herman

Late comedian Paul Reubens, famous for his role as Pee-wee Herman, unveiled deeply personal secrets about his sexuality in the HBO documentary 'Pee-wee as Himself.' According to the New York Post, the two-part series premiered on January 23 at the Sundance Film Festival, featuring Reubens' last interviews before succumbing to cancer in July 2023.

For the first time, Reubens disclosed his sexual orientation, admitting he had hidden being gay throughout his career. 'I was out of the closet, and then, I went back in the closet,' he confessed. Reubens explained his decision to hide his true self while chasing fame as Pee-wee Herman, sharing insights about his romantic involvement with a man named Guy from Echo Park, whose quirks influenced Pee-wee's unique catchphrases.

Reubens opened up about battling self-doubt and fear of career repercussions because of his concealed identity. 'I hid behind an alter ego,' he revealed, discussing his secretive nature regarding sexuality and even marijuana use. His story is one of conflict and complexity, expressing how fame made his life intricate. Rising to stardom in the 1980s, Reubens made Pee-wee Herman a cultural icon, debuting with the Groundlings in 1981 and soaring to fame with appearances on David Letterman's show and 'Pee-wee's Big Adventure' in 1985.

(With inputs from agencies.)