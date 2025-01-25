Controversy Surrounds Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' Ahead of Release
Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant has demanded that 'Chhaava', a film starring Vicky Kaushal and based on Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji, be screened for experts before its release. Allegations of objectionable content have sparked calls for the removal of scenes deemed disrespectful.
Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant has called for the pre-release screening of the film 'Chhaava' to ensure its historical accuracy. The film, featuring Vicky Kaushal, chronicles the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji.
Samant's demand follows concerns that some scenes in the film might contain objectionable content. The film’s producers and directors are urged to act promptly to address these issues.
The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, has faced protests over a dance sequence. It is scheduled for release on February 14, pending further reviews to safeguard the cultural narratives involved.
