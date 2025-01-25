Organic Cumin Tea Revolutionizes Health at Silver Jubilee Event

Ajmer, Rajasthan [India] – The National Research Centre on Seed Spices marked its Silver Jubilee Foundation Day on January 19, 2025, with the official launch of Organic Cumin/Jeera Tea. Launched by the Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Shri Bhagirath Choudhary, and esteemed figures like Dr. Rajendra Singh Paroda, the event was a prominent affair.

The event, hosted at ICAR-NRCSS, saw attendance from prominent personalities such as Dr. Sudhakar Pandey, Dr. J.P. Mishra, and others. They were joined by Yogesh Joshi, Founder & Director of Rapid Organic, who introduced the new organic tea range, highlighting its numerous health benefits and its roots in sustainable farming practices.

Yogesh Joshi emphasized that the Organic Cumin Tea, Jaivik Jeera Chai, is a product of 15 years of commitment to organic farming. It serves as a natural remedy for digestion, boosts metabolism, and strengthens the immune system. The launch is seen as a significant step towards making organic living accessible, benefiting both consumers and local farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)