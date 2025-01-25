Left Menu

India's Recycling Revolution: MRAI's 12th IMRC to Drive Industry Transformation

MRAI's 12th International Material Recycling Conference (IMRC), Asia's largest recycling forum, convenes in Jaipur, India, attracting over 2,500 delegates from 40 countries. The event, attended by key government officials, focuses on India's recycling policies, industry innovation, and the critical role of technology and sustainability in shaping the sector.

Updated: 25-01-2025 18:01 IST
Jaipur, India, is set to host MRAI's 12th International Material Recycling Conference (IMRC), slated as Asia's largest forum on recycling. This significant event will be held from January 28 to 30, 2025, at the Novotel Jaipur Convention Centre, gathering over 2,500 delegates from 40 countries, including policymakers and industry leaders.

The conference will highlight India's evolving recycling landscape, underscored by government policies championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. These policies have fostered growth and sustainability within the sector, encouraging investments in recycling infrastructure and promoting circular economy practices.

Focus sessions will cover emerging technologies, sustainable practices, and governmental roles in transforming India's recycling industry. Key discussions will include the global demand-supply outlook for metals and policy frameworks for managing materials like plastic and e-waste, positioning the event as a pivotal opportunity for industry networking and knowledge exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

