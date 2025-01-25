Left Menu

India's 76th Republic Day: A Grand Display of Heritage and Prowess

India commemorates its 76th Republic Day with an impressive display of military strength and cultural heritage on January 26. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is the chief guest. The event marks the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's enactment, featuring a showcase of defense technology and diverse tableaux from across India.

India is set to celebrate its 76th Republic Day with an impressive display of military might and cultural traditions on January 26, marking the 75th anniversary of the country's Constitution.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will attend as the chief guest, along with a 352-member marching contingent from Indonesia, symbolizing the historic Indo-Indonesian ties. Subianto becomes the fourth president from Indonesia to grace the occasion, following the footsteps of Sukarno, the chief guest at India's inaugural Republic Day in 1950.

The ceremony, themed 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas', will feature a parade down Kartavya Path. Sixteen tableaux from states and Union Territories, and 15 from central ministries, will be showcased. Cutting-edge military systems like BrahMos and Pralay will make their debut, and the DRDO's tableau titled 'Raksha Kavach' will underline India's defense strength.

