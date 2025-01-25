Padma Shri Honors Unsung Heroes Revitalizing Indian Culture
The Padma Shri awards honor 30 unsung heroes, including a 100-year-old freedom fighter, a gender-breaking Dhak player, and a pioneering puppeteer. These awards celebrate their contributions to Indian culture, from freeing Goa from Portuguese rule to empowering women in craft and music, marking a significant societal impact.
- Country:
- India
In a move to acknowledge heroic yet lesser-known contributors to Indian culture and society, the government on Saturday recognized 30 unsung heroes with the Padma Shri award. The honorees include a 100-year-old freedom fighter from Goa, an innovative Dhak player from West Bengal, and one of India's first female puppeteers.
Among them, Libia Lobo Sardesai played a pivotal role in Goa's fight for freedom, renowned for co-founding an underground radio station, 'Voz da Liberdabe,' that augmented the resistance against Portuguese rule. Her efforts were formally recognized this Republic Day with the Padma Shri award.
Gokul Chandra Dey, at 57, stands out for challenging gender norms in the field of Dhak playing by training 150 women, along with designing a new lightweight Dhak. Meanwhile, Sally Holkar has been lauded for reviving Madhya Pradesh's Maheshwari craft through her handloom school. As a symbol of empowerment, she has contributed more than fifty years to rejuvenating indigenous weaving traditions, earning her a place among this year's esteemed awardees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Expired IV Fluid Tragedy Sparks Student Protest at West Bengal Hospital
Supreme Court to Review West Bengal Teacher Appointment Verdict
West Bengal Unveils Scientific Speed Management Policy to Curb Road Accidents
West Bengal Honors Swami Vivekananda on National Youth Day
Critical Condition Chaos: Expired IV Fluids Scandal Hits West Bengal Hospital