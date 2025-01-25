Left Menu

Padma Shri Honors Unsung Heroes Revitalizing Indian Culture

The Padma Shri awards honor 30 unsung heroes, including a 100-year-old freedom fighter, a gender-breaking Dhak player, and a pioneering puppeteer. These awards celebrate their contributions to Indian culture, from freeing Goa from Portuguese rule to empowering women in craft and music, marking a significant societal impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:44 IST
  • India

In a move to acknowledge heroic yet lesser-known contributors to Indian culture and society, the government on Saturday recognized 30 unsung heroes with the Padma Shri award. The honorees include a 100-year-old freedom fighter from Goa, an innovative Dhak player from West Bengal, and one of India's first female puppeteers.

Among them, Libia Lobo Sardesai played a pivotal role in Goa's fight for freedom, renowned for co-founding an underground radio station, 'Voz da Liberdabe,' that augmented the resistance against Portuguese rule. Her efforts were formally recognized this Republic Day with the Padma Shri award.

Gokul Chandra Dey, at 57, stands out for challenging gender norms in the field of Dhak playing by training 150 women, along with designing a new lightweight Dhak. Meanwhile, Sally Holkar has been lauded for reviving Madhya Pradesh's Maheshwari craft through her handloom school. As a symbol of empowerment, she has contributed more than fifty years to rejuvenating indigenous weaving traditions, earning her a place among this year's esteemed awardees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

