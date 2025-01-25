Beacon of Hope: Social Worker Gamlin's Impact on Addiction Recovery

Jumde Yomgam Gamlin, a social worker from Arunachal Pradesh, has been honored with the Padma Shri in recognition of her exceptional service. Gamlin expressed her excitement about receiving the award, given her decade-long dedication to social work.

As the chairperson of the NGO Mother's Vision based in Aalo, Gamlin has previously received the Bharat Vibhushan Puruskar and a state award. Her efforts focus on combating drug addiction and alcoholism, activities which have greatly expanded since the NGO's founding in 2013.

Her leadership transformed Mother's Vision into a relentless force against addiction, treated over 700 individuals, and relied on invaluable insights from team members like Kennedy Bagra, a recovering addict whose personal journey bolstered their campaign strategies.

