Beacon of Hope: Social Worker Gamlin's Impact on Addiction Recovery

Jumde Yomgam Gamlin from Arunachal Pradesh, awarded the Padma Shri in 2023, has made significant contributions as a social worker. Her NGO, Mother's Vision, combats addiction issues and has expanded its outreach effectively across districts. Gamlin's dedication has brought wide recognition to her initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 25-01-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 21:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jumde Yomgam Gamlin, a social worker from Arunachal Pradesh, has been honored with the Padma Shri in recognition of her exceptional service. Gamlin expressed her excitement about receiving the award, given her decade-long dedication to social work.

As the chairperson of the NGO Mother's Vision based in Aalo, Gamlin has previously received the Bharat Vibhushan Puruskar and a state award. Her efforts focus on combating drug addiction and alcoholism, activities which have greatly expanded since the NGO's founding in 2013.

Her leadership transformed Mother's Vision into a relentless force against addiction, treated over 700 individuals, and relied on invaluable insights from team members like Kennedy Bagra, a recovering addict whose personal journey bolstered their campaign strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

