VHP Calls for Hindu Demographic Balancing
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) highlighted concerns about the declining birth rate among Hindus, urging families to have at least three children. At a major event, esteemed Hindu leaders discussed these concerns alongside issues surrounding Hindu persecution in Bangladesh, with calls for societal unity and government action.
- Country:
- India
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has vocalized its concerns over what it perceives as a declining birth rate among Hindus, advocating for each family to have at least three children. This issue was a central theme at the Virat Sant Sammelan, led by the VHP's Central General Secretary Bajrang Lal Bangra.
The conference also touched on alleged persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh and potential threats within India. Bajrang emphasized the need for Hindus to consider these matters seriously and mentioned a forthcoming governmental law reform related to the Waqf Board.
Joining the discussion, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the global visibility of India's Sanatan tradition, elaborating on Ayodhya's transformation into a spiritual center. Prominent figures, including Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati and others, emphasized Hindu unity and urged an increase in the population as a countermeasure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Launches 'Maa Ki Rasoi' and 'Kumbhvani' Radio Channel Amid Maha Kumbh
CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Special FM Channel 'Kumbhvani' for Maha Kumbh 2025
Uma Bharti Lauds Yogi Adityanath's Exceptional Maha Kumbh Arrangements
CM Yogi Adityanath Leads 'Janta Darshan' at Goraknath Temple Amidst Maha Kumbh Celebrations
Maha Kumbh 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Prepares for Record Devotee Turnout