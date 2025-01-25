Left Menu

Scarlett Johansson and Topher Grace Reunite After 20 Years

Scarlett Johansson and Topher Grace appeared together on 'Today with Jenna and Friends,' reminiscing about their collaboration in the 2004 film 'In Good Company.' Both expressed initial nervousness but fondly recalled their time on set, highlighting a shared connection with co-star Dennis Quaid.

Topher Grace and Scarlett Johansson in 'In Good Company' (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood stars Scarlett Johansson and Topher Grace made a charming reunion on 'Today with Jenna and Friends,' marking nearly two decades since their collaboration in 'In Good Company,' a 2004 romantic comedy-drama.

The two actors shared anecdotes with host Jenna about their on-screen partnership and the initial trepidation they felt. 'We haven't seen each other for decades,' Johansson quipped, while Grace admitted to being intimidated by Johansson's remarkable accolades and talent at the time. The actress had been nominated for two Golden Globes, a testament to her skill and budding stardom.

Despite the nerves, both recalled the experience fondly, especially when it came to their interactions with Dennis Quaid. Grace played the young boss opposite Quaid's character, who was also the father of Johansson's character, his secret girlfriend. 'We had a blast,' Grace noted, with Johansson agreeing that their on-set nervousness quickly melted into a memorable filmmaking experience.

