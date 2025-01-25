Heroic NDRF Personnel Rescue Devotees from Sinking Boat at Maha Kumbh Mela

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel averted a major tragedy when they rescued ten devotees from a sinking boat at Kila Ghat in the Maha Kumbh Mela area on Saturday.

According to an official report, the incident happened around 11.30 am. A boat carrying ten devotees near the ghat on Yamuna River suddenly lost control and began to sink.

Thanks to the immediate action of the NDRF rescue workers patrolling the area, the devotees were quickly saved. Among them, eight were visiting from Bihar, and two came from Indore.

