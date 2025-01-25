Heroic NDRF Personnel Rescue Devotees from Sinking Boat at Maha Kumbh Mela
NDRF personnel averted a disaster by rescuing 10 devotees from a sinking boat at Kila Ghat during Maha Kumbh Mela. The incident occurred as the boat lost control in the Yamuna River. Eight passengers were from Bihar, while two hailed from Indore.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel averted a major tragedy when they rescued ten devotees from a sinking boat at Kila Ghat in the Maha Kumbh Mela area on Saturday.
According to an official report, the incident happened around 11.30 am. A boat carrying ten devotees near the ghat on Yamuna River suddenly lost control and began to sink.
Thanks to the immediate action of the NDRF rescue workers patrolling the area, the devotees were quickly saved. Among them, eight were visiting from Bihar, and two came from Indore.
