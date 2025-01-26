Andhra Pradesh Leaders Celebrate 76th Republic Day with Renewed Commitments
On the 76th Republic Day, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed their patriotic spirit. The Governor highlighted dedication to truth and peace, while Naidu and YSRCP Chief Reddy emphasized the importance of unity in diversity and constitutional integrity.
Andhra Pradesh observed its 76th Republic Day with fervor as Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended greetings to the public.
The Governor unfurled the national flag at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada, invoking the ideals of truth, non-violence, and peace. He emphasized the day's significance as one of remembrance and rededication to these noble principles.
Chief Minister Naidu urged citizens to align their efforts with the nation's vision for 2047, while YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted the need to celebrate India's unity in diversity and uphold the Constitution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
