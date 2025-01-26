Left Menu

Celebrating India's Guiding Light: A Republic Day Tribute to the Constitution

The Ministry of Social Justice's Republic Day tableau honored the Indian Constitution as a guiding force, showcasing its principles of justice, equality, and liberty. The presentation featured notable symbols, including a Preamble replica and cultural depictions, highlighting the Constitution's role in fostering a united and inclusive society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Republic Day parade witnessed a spectacular tribute by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, celebrating India's Constitution as a cornerstone of national identity.

The tableau, featuring symbolic sculptures and the Preamble of the Constitution, emphasized justice, equality, and liberty as key elements of societal progress.

Representation of cultural diversity and historical insignias illustrated India's diverse yet united spirit, drawing widespread acclaim at the parade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

