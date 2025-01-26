India's 76th Republic Day: A Celebration of Military Prowess and Self-Reliance

India marked its 76th Republic Day with a grand military parade, featuring elite marching contingents and indigenous weapons systems. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto attended as chief guest. The parade showcased the theme of 'jointness' with a tri-services tableau demonstrating coordinated operations across land, water, and air.

President Droupadi Murmu took the salute, flanked by esteemed Indian and Indonesian dignitaries. The Indian Army presented a series of mechanized columns, including the T-90 Bhishma tank and BrahMos missile. The Navy and Air Force displayed their prowess, with prominent figures leading each contingent.

The event also highlighted the contributions of ex-servicemen and women officers, emphasizing the strength of 'Nari Shakti.' A notable first was the participation of an Indonesian band contingent. The celebrations concluded with a breathtaking flypast featuring advanced aircraft formations.

