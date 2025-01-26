Tourism Boom: Jammu & Kashmir Welcomes Record-Breaking 2.36 Crore Visitors
Jammu and Kashmir have seen a record 2.36 crore tourist visits in 2024. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha aims to secure multilateral funding to develop alternate tourism destinations under the SPREAD initiative. Efforts also include infrastructure projects around tourism and cultural sites to foster sustained economic growth.
- Country:
- India
In 2024 alone, Jammu and Kashmir welcomed an unprecedented 2.36 crore visitors, according to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. The region is marketed as an all-weather tourist destination, promising diverse experiences for travelers worldwide.
Speaking during the Republic Day function, Sinha highlighted efforts to promote sustainable tourism through the SPREAD initiative, which aims to evenly distribute tourist traffic and alleviate pressure on popular destinations by developing new ones to international standards.
Infrastructure projects are underway to enhance the travel experience, such as building a state-of-the-art water park, adventure tourism hotspots, a vertical lift for easier access to historic sites, and improvements in winter sports facilities. These measures are aimed at boosting local businesses and employment opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
