Architect Behind Iconic Ram Temple Honored with Padma Shri
Chandrakant Sompura, a prominent architect from Ahmedabad, has been awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to temple architecture, including the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He belongs to a family renowned for temple designs and has completed numerous temple projects both in India and abroad.
Chandrakant Sompura, a seasoned architect from Ahmedabad, has been honored with the Padma Shri, recognizing his exemplary work in temple architecture.
Hailing from a family with a rich heritage in temple design, Sompura has been instrumental in crafting architectural marvels like the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "It's a tribute to our family's dedication to temple architecture," said the 81-year-old.
With a portfolio boasting 131 completed temple projects worldwide, Sompura continues to be involved in significant endeavors, embodying a legacy of cultural and artistic devotion.
