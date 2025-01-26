Architect Behind Iconic Ram Temple Honored with Padma Shri

Chandrakant Sompura, a seasoned architect from Ahmedabad, has been honored with the Padma Shri, recognizing his exemplary work in temple architecture.

Hailing from a family with a rich heritage in temple design, Sompura has been instrumental in crafting architectural marvels like the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "It's a tribute to our family's dedication to temple architecture," said the 81-year-old.

With a portfolio boasting 131 completed temple projects worldwide, Sompura continues to be involved in significant endeavors, embodying a legacy of cultural and artistic devotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)