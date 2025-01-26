Morning Anthem Inspires Unity in Bhilwadi

Since August 2020, the village of Bhilwadi in Maharashtra's Sangli district has embraced a unique tradition of singing the national anthem every morning in its main market. Residents gather at 9:10 am, delaying their daily routines to participate in this ritual that aims to foster community spirit and unity.

The practice, initiated by social activist Dipak Patil during the COVID-19 pandemic, was intended to uplift the community during challenging times. With a public address system ensuring participation, the anthem's rendition now attracts visitors from neighboring villages and has inspired similar practices elsewhere.

Beyond its symbolic significance, the public address system serves as a community alerting tool, assisting in communicating emergencies and facilitating the return of lost items, thereby enhancing overall social welfare and safety.

