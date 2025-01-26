Left Menu

Morning Anthem Inspires Unity in Bhilwadi

Since August 2020, Bhilwadi village in Maharashtra celebrates unity by singing the national anthem every morning at its main market, inspiring replication in other areas. Initiated by social activist Dipak Patil during the COVID-19 pandemic, this tradition boosts morale and aids in community safety and communication.

Sangli | Updated: 26-01-2025
Since August 2020, the village of Bhilwadi in Maharashtra's Sangli district has embraced a unique tradition of singing the national anthem every morning in its main market. Residents gather at 9:10 am, delaying their daily routines to participate in this ritual that aims to foster community spirit and unity.

The practice, initiated by social activist Dipak Patil during the COVID-19 pandemic, was intended to uplift the community during challenging times. With a public address system ensuring participation, the anthem's rendition now attracts visitors from neighboring villages and has inspired similar practices elsewhere.

Beyond its symbolic significance, the public address system serves as a community alerting tool, assisting in communicating emergencies and facilitating the return of lost items, thereby enhancing overall social welfare and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

