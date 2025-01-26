Honoring a Legend: Hassan Raghu Receives Padma Shri

Renowned Kannada film stunt artist and director KH Raghu, famously known as Hassan Raghu, has been felicitated with the prestigious Padma Shri award, conferred by the central government. A master of various martial arts forms like Kalaripayattu and gymnastics, Raghu expressed his appreciation to ANI, stating, "I am thankful to the government for recognising my talent and giving this honour. I have been teaching martial arts to students."

Hassan Raghu boasts a prolific career, having directed stunts in over a hundred films. His significant contribution to the film industry was earlier acknowledged with a special state government award in 1984-85 for his work in the film 'Accident'. "I have been working in films for about 20 years and also worked in theatre," he mentioned, highlighting his extensive experience.

Currently, Raghu runs a martial arts school in Bengaluru, continuing to impart his skills to budding enthusiasts. The announcement of the Padma Shri awards coincided with Republic Day celebrations, with the central government releasing the recipient list on Saturday.

The Padma awards are among India's highest civilian honours, categorized into Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan. These accolades recognize contributions across numerous fields, including art, science, medicine, and public affairs, among others.

The comprehensive list revealed 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards. Presented by the President of India, these awards are usually celebrated at a ceremonial event at Rashtrapati Bhawan in March or April. The 2025 list is notable for including 23 women, 10 recipients from the Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI categories, and 13 posthumous awardees, as clarified by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)