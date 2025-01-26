Global Tributes Mark India's 76th Republic Day

On the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day, a slew of international leaders extended their heartfelt congratulations, reflecting the strong diplomatic ties India holds worldwide. Celebrations burst forth at Indian missions globally, where the tricolor was unfurled and cultural performances held, showcasing India's cultural richness.

Mentioning aspirations to strengthen strategic partnerships, Maldives President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, among others, underscored the foundational ties built on trust and understanding. Nepal and Bhutan emphasized democratic ideals, while Singapore, Australia, and the US highlighted their commitment to deepening mutual cooperation.

Vibrant celebrations were witnessed from Sri Lanka to Singapore, underscoring unity and shared values, with Indian embassies hosting cultural events. The Indian diaspora enthusiastically participated, displaying patriotism and cultural pride across continents.

(With inputs from agencies.)