Odissi Maestro Durga Charan Ranbir Celebrated with Padma Shri Honor

Odissi dancer Durga Charan Ranbir, recently honored with the Padma Shri award, expressed profound gratitude for receiving one of India's highest civilian accolades. Speaking to ANI, Ranbir said, "I am very happy and feel blessed for this honor. My entire family and students are rejoicing and offering congratulations."

Having trained under esteemed gurus like Debaprasad Das and Pankaj Charan Das, Ranbir has been a torchbearer of Odissi dance, prominently following the stylistic and artistic expressions of his mentor, Debaprasad Das. His unwavering dedication to the art form and numerous contributions have garnered him prestigious recognition, including the Orissa Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, among others.

The Padma Awards, established in 1954, are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day and are categorized into Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. These honors celebrate exceptional achievements with an emphasis on public service across diverse fields. The selection process entails recommendations by the Padma Awards Committee, constituted by the Prime Minister, and reviewed by the President of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)