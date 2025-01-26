Coldplay Bids Adieu to India with Electrifying Performance on Republic Day

Coldplay's final act in India turned into an unforgettable celebration at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, coinciding with India's 76th Republic Day. Chris Martin, frontman of the British rock band, greeted an enthusiastic audience while belting out the patriotic anthem 'Vande Mataram.'

The stadium was aglow with lights as fans switched on their flashlights, adding to the vibrant atmosphere. Martin's performance kicked off precisely at 8 pm, starting with their hit 'High Power,' followed by 'Adventure of a Lifetime' and 'Paradise,' which stirred the crowd into singing along.

During a break, Martin addressed the audience in Hindi, expressing gratitude for their massive turnout. His heartfelt gesture was met with applause. After singing a few lines from A R Rahman's 'Maa Tujhe Salaam,' Martin resumed the concert with tracks like 'Yellow,' 'Charlie Brown,' and 'Viva La Vida,' ensuring a remarkable send-off for Indian fans as part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour.'

(With inputs from agencies.)