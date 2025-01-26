Left Menu

Coldplay Bids Adieu to India with Electrifying Performance on Republic Day

Coldplay's final performance in India, led by Chris Martin, captivated fans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Celebrating India's 76th Republic Day, Martin engaged the audience in Hindi and sang patriotic songs. The concert marked the conclusion of their India tour, streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-01-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 21:39 IST
Coldplay Bids Adieu to India with Electrifying Performance on Republic Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Coldplay's final act in India turned into an unforgettable celebration at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, coinciding with India's 76th Republic Day. Chris Martin, frontman of the British rock band, greeted an enthusiastic audience while belting out the patriotic anthem 'Vande Mataram.'

The stadium was aglow with lights as fans switched on their flashlights, adding to the vibrant atmosphere. Martin's performance kicked off precisely at 8 pm, starting with their hit 'High Power,' followed by 'Adventure of a Lifetime' and 'Paradise,' which stirred the crowd into singing along.

During a break, Martin addressed the audience in Hindi, expressing gratitude for their massive turnout. His heartfelt gesture was met with applause. After singing a few lines from A R Rahman's 'Maa Tujhe Salaam,' Martin resumed the concert with tracks like 'Yellow,' 'Charlie Brown,' and 'Viva La Vida,' ensuring a remarkable send-off for Indian fans as part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025