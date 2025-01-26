Tral Triumphs: National Flag Flies High After 35 Years
For the first time in 35 years, the national tricolour was unfurled in Tral, Pulwama district, signifying a shift from unrest to unity and peace. The ceremony, part of the 76th Republic Day celebrations, involved local participation, underscoring a commitment to progress and national integration.
In a historic event, the national tricolour was hoisted in Tral, Pulwama district, for the first time in 35 years, marking a newfound era of peace and unity in the region. The unfurling coincided with the 76th Republic Day celebrations.
Once a hotbed of unrest, Tral witnessed an extraordinary show of patriotism as nearly 1,000 people, including PDP MLA Rafiq Naik, gathered to celebrate. The event symbolized a significant transformation of the town.
The ceremony saw participation from all generations, with an elderly person, a youth, and a child jointly hoisting the flag, illustrating a united commitment to the nation. Enhanced security ensured a peaceful celebration, highlighting a collaborative spirit between locals and security forces.
