Tral Triumphs: National Flag Flies High After 35 Years

In a historic event, the national tricolour was hoisted in Tral, Pulwama district, for the first time in 35 years, marking a newfound era of peace and unity in the region. The unfurling coincided with the 76th Republic Day celebrations.

Once a hotbed of unrest, Tral witnessed an extraordinary show of patriotism as nearly 1,000 people, including PDP MLA Rafiq Naik, gathered to celebrate. The event symbolized a significant transformation of the town.

The ceremony saw participation from all generations, with an elderly person, a youth, and a child jointly hoisting the flag, illustrating a united commitment to the nation. Enhanced security ensured a peaceful celebration, highlighting a collaborative spirit between locals and security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)