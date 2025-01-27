Shekhar Kapur Honored with Padma Bhushan, Celebrated by Bollywood Icons

Renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has been awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian accolades, as part of the 2025 Padma Awards. The announcement came on the eve of Republic Day, sparking a wave of congratulations from across the film industry, recognizing Kapur's extraordinary impact on cinema.

Notably, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor took a trip down memory lane, posting on Instagram with nostalgic images from the set of the iconic 1987 film 'Mr India', where he and Kapur worked alongside the late Sridevi. In his heartfelt note, Kapoor lauded Kapur's brilliance and dedication to filmmaking, expressing his joy at Kapur's well-deserved honour.

Reacting to the accolade, Kapur shared his humility and appreciation on social media, thanking the Government of India and his audience. He is celebrated for films like 'Bandit Queen' and the critically acclaimed 'Elizabeth' series. Currently, Kapur is working on 'Masoom 2', with a serendipitous anecdote illustrating his belief in destiny after misplacing and recovering the film's script.

(With inputs from agencies.)