Left Menu

Shekhar Kapur Honored with Padma Bhushan, Celebrated by Bollywood Icons

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur receives the Padma Bhushan, India's prestigious civilian honor, for his significant contributions to cinema. Anil Kapoor congratulates him with nostalgic photos from their classic film 'Mr India'. Kapur expresses gratitude, sharing an amusing story about a script for his new film 'Masoom 2'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 10:12 IST
Shekhar Kapur Honored with Padma Bhushan, Celebrated by Bollywood Icons
Throwback pictures of Anil Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Sridevi (Photo/Instagram/@anilskapoor). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has been awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian accolades, as part of the 2025 Padma Awards. The announcement came on the eve of Republic Day, sparking a wave of congratulations from across the film industry, recognizing Kapur's extraordinary impact on cinema.

Notably, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor took a trip down memory lane, posting on Instagram with nostalgic images from the set of the iconic 1987 film 'Mr India', where he and Kapur worked alongside the late Sridevi. In his heartfelt note, Kapoor lauded Kapur's brilliance and dedication to filmmaking, expressing his joy at Kapur's well-deserved honour.

Reacting to the accolade, Kapur shared his humility and appreciation on social media, thanking the Government of India and his audience. He is celebrated for films like 'Bandit Queen' and the critically acclaimed 'Elizabeth' series. Currently, Kapur is working on 'Masoom 2', with a serendipitous anecdote illustrating his belief in destiny after misplacing and recovering the film's script.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tackling Global Inequality: The Urgent Need for a Fairer Economic Compact

Pakistan’s Poverty Surge: New Report Highlights Economic Struggles and Recovery Hopes

Ensuring Water Security: How Cities Can Safeguard Their Future

Strengthening Ghana's Healthcare: The Impact of Networks of Practice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025