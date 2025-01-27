Samaya Chauhan's Rangapravesham: A Dance Debut with Purpose

Samaya Chauhan, a 16-year-old prodigy, captivated audiences at New Delhi's Kamani Auditorium with her debut Kuchipudi recital, 'Rangapravesham.' Under the mentorship of esteemed Gurus, including Padma Bhushan Dr. Raja Reddy, Samaya's performance embodied the art form's rich tradition and was attended by over 600 guests.

The recital, a milestone event signaling her move to a professional dance career, showcased Samaya's disciplined training and deep understanding of Kuchipudi. Highlights included 'Saanson ki maala pe Simrun Main Pii Ka Naam,' choreographed by Guru Raja Reddy, and 'Tarangam,' where she performed intricate footwork on a brass plate.

Beyond dance, Samaya's commitment to social change shines through her initiative, Policy and Leadership Action Network for Youth (PLAN Y). With 'Dance for Good,' she conducts workshops for survivors of trauma, demonstrating the healing potential of dance. Her efforts have inspired dance associations to adopt therapeutic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)