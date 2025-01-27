Outcry Over Exorbitant Airfares for Maha Kumbh Pilgrims
The Vishva Hindu Parishad has highlighted the substantial increase in airfare prices to Prayagraj, causing difficulties for devotees traveling to the Maha Kumbh Mela. The VHP urged the government to intervene, criticizing airlines for exploiting the situation and suggesting measures to ensure affordable travel for pilgrims.
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has voiced concerns over the substantial rise in airfare prices to Prayagraj, impacting visitors to the Maha Kumbh Mela. The organization has urged government action to alleviate the situation.
VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal highlighted that while Uttar Pradesh's government is ensuring security and facilities for attendees, airlines are exploiting the increased travel demand by hiking prices up to 700 percent. This has left many devotees struggling to find affordable travel options.
Bansal emphasized the need for airlines to assign reasonable fares, suggesting that the Civil Aviation Ministry should enforce necessary regulations to prevent unfair pricing practices and ensure pilgrims' conveniences are not compromised.
