Celebrating Cinematic Excellence: DPIFF 2025 Unveils Esteemed Jury

Mumbai has once again become the focal point for cinematic excellence with the announcement of the jury for the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) 2025. With a ceremony planned for February 20, the festival aims to honor the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke, recognized as the Father of Indian Cinema.

Led by Col. P. C. Sood, this year's distinguished jury includes prominent cultural figures from around the globe, such as Consuls General from France, Hungary, Finland, Argentina, Israel, and Thailand. Their varied expertise highlights the festival's commitment to artistic storytelling and global cultural exchange.

DPIFF 2025 promises to be more than just an awards event; it is a dynamic hub for celebrating storytelling and the festival's pivotal role in promoting impactful narratives that inspire social change. Join the celebration by visiting their official website at www.dpiff.in for more information.

(With inputs from agencies.)