Culinary Victors: Dr. MGR Students Shine at Chef Challenge 2024

Students from Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute excelled at the Incredible Chef Challenge 2024, winning 24 medals, including 5 Gold. The competition in New Delhi showcased top culinary talents from the country. Their success emphasizes the institution's commitment to world-class culinary education under Er ACS Arun Kumar's leadership.

Updated: 27-01-2025 12:46 IST
Students from Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute showcased exceptional culinary skills at the Incredible Chef Challenge 2024, emerging with an impressive haul of 24 medals, including 5 Gold, 5 Silver, and 14 Bronze.

Held in New Delhi, this national competition drew participation from leading culinary colleges across India, underscoring the fierce competitive spirit.

The institution, under President Er ACS Arun Kumar, prides itself on a holistic, hands-on educational approach, fostering talent and excellence in hospitality education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

